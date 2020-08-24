Lafayette City Court to close Tuesday through Thursday due to tropical storm threat

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Lafayette City Court has announced that its offices will be closed on Tuesday, August 2 and remain closed through Thursday, August 27 unless extended due to Tropical Storm Laura.

“All sessions of court scheduled for Tuesday, August 25 and Wednesday, August 26 and Thursday, August 27 are canceled and will be rescheduled by the court,” a press release states.

“The court will send notice to the last address that was provided on file,” the release states.

