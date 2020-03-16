Lafayette City Court cancels all sessions from March 16-27, lays out emergency procedures

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette’s City Court will be closing its operations to the public until at least March 30, with court sessions from March 16-27 being canceled.

NOTE: While Lafayette’s City Courts will close, the 15th Judicial District Courts (parish courts) for Acadia, Vermilion and Lafayette will remain open, according to Clerk of Court Louis Perret.

In a memo released to the press today, the court laid out the following guidelines and rules the public should follow until the court resumes regular operations.

All Sessions of Court Cancelled March 16-27

Cases will be reset and the court will send notice to the last address that was on file. If your address has changed, you must provide the new address in writing to the court by mail at P.O, Box 3344, Lafayette, Louisiana 70502-3344.

You must include your full name as it appears on your old notice, your docket number and your new address including city, state and zip code. You can also provide a contact number and email address.

All efforts will be made to contact each defendant so the more information that you provide the better the chance of contact.

Some Fines Can Be Paid on the Web

The judges remind those having traffic tickets that most traffic tickets can be paid on line by using the Court ’ s website, https://www.citycourtlafayettela.org/Home.aspx.

s website, https://www.citycourtlafayettela.org/Home.aspx. Traffic and criminal fines can also be paid by mail, (do not send cash) payable to City Court of Lafayette, and mailed the court c/o Traffic Violations Bureau, Post Office Box 2086, Lafayette, Louisiana 70502.

If your ticket is court mandatory, you will not be able to pay it online. Those matters will be reset by the court. You may be able to have your mandatory appearance waived but you must make the request by contacting the traffic/criminal department at the number provided below.

New Civil and Criminal Filings Can Be Made By Mail

All civil pleadings, new petitions including new eviction proceeding, answers or other pleadings should be faxed to the court’s civil department at (337) 291-8771 in accordance with Louisiana Code of Civil Procedure Article 850.

Limited Amnesty on Warrants and License Forfeitures

A limited amnesty period has been established by the Lafayette City Court Judges applying to all parties with existing criminal or traffic warrants or driver’s license forfeitures. The judges have declared an amnesty period from March 16 through March 27, 2020 at 4:00 p.m.

During this period, warrants will be stayed for any person with an existing warrant or driver’s license forfeiture that contacts the criminal/traffic department at the phone number listed below and provides the following: Identifying information, including but not limited to race, gender, social security number, driver’s license number (if any); and date of birth; and also provides a new physical address, phone number and email address.

If so contacted, a new court date will be provided and the warrant/license forfeiture will be stayed until the new court date. Notice will be provided by regular mail to the defendant. Should the defendant fail to appear at the new date the warrant or forfeiture will be reinstated. Should the defendant appear, the warrant or forfeiture will be recalled and all previous contempt waived. This amnesty only applies if you contact the court. Until such time, the warrant or forfeiture remains active and the person can be arrested.

Contact Information

If you are represented by an attorney, please contact your attorney;

If you are represented by the Public Defenders’ Office, please contact the attorney assigned to your case

For civil and eviction matters, please call: (337) 291-8720, Option 3 or fax (337) 291-8771;

For criminal/traffic/OWI matters, please call: (337) 291-8720, Option 2 or fax (337) 291-8774;

For fine payment questions please call: (337) 291-8720, Option 1;

For juvenile delinquent/traffic matters please call: (337) 291-8720, Option 4 or fax (337) 291-8181;

For court service/probation/review hearing matters please call: (337) 291-8845 or fax (337) 291-8181; and

For any matter not listed here, including contact the Court Administrator at (337) 291-8720, Option 6;

To read the full court memo, download it at the link below: