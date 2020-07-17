Two Lafayette city council members decide not to pursue local face mask mandate, saying statewide mandate is enough

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Two Lafayette City Council members will not pursue a local face mask mandate for COVID-19, according to a press release sent out this afternoon.

Dist. 4 Council Member Nannette Cook and Dist. 5 Council Member Glenn Lazard both signed off on the press release, which explained their decision not to pursue the ordinance. The two brought up the issue at the July 7 council meeting.

The entire text of the press release is below.