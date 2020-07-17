Lafayette City Council defers AirBnB rental ordinance until September

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- A city ordinance requiring rezoning and Airbnb hosts to only rent spaces from the homes they are living in has been deferred until September.

“This will allow sufficient time for Council Members, Development & Planning staff and the Legal Department to review suggested changes and input from citizens,” the Lafayette City Council clerk’s office said in an announcement on Friday.

The short-term rental/bed & breakfast ordinance was introduced during a July 8 meeting with public disagreement between bed & breakfast hosts and neighbors who claim incidents of disruptive behavior by short-term tenants.

The ordinance was previously scheduled to go before the city council for final adoption on July 21. It has been moved to the Sept. 1 agenda.

You can read the ordinance here.