Breaking News
Drew Brees says he’s coming back for 2020 season
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Lafayette City Council considers levying special taxes in five districts, including downtown

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Downtown Lafayette is one of five economic development taxing districts being voted on tonight.   A taxing district is basically an area where a special tax is levied for a particular reason.

In this case, the vote is for an additional one percent sales tax and a two percent tax hotel occupancy tax.

According to the resolution, that’s one percent more at the register for retail, for consumption, for leasing and rental, and at least in one of the proposed district storage.

The plan is to invest the money where it was collected.  Projects can include renovated sidewalks, parking facilities and landscaping.  A number of people say if that’s the case then they’ll pay.

“I would agree with doing it jut because its helping to develop our area and is making it more attractable to people outside of Lafayette,” consumer Julia Catic said.

There’s also the mention of using the money for economic development ventures that could bring permanent jobs to the areas levying the tax.  One plan talks about a hotel with operational and management opportunities.

“If they up the taxes and it would go into development, then I would be open for it,” consumer Eric Landry stated.

The taxing districts will also come with a two percent tax on hotel occupancy. 

“Yes I would.  It would help everyone and it would beautify the city?  I don’t see a reason for why not,” Janet Dugas added.

Not everyone is a fan of the tax districts.

“Does it make sense?  What are they trying to accomplish?  Is there another way to do this other than raising taxes,” Citizens for a New Louisiana Michael Lunsford questioned

Lunsford says what’s the rush.  He believes the taxing districts have no clear plan.

“Why are we making decisions without knowing all the facts.  Why are we in a hurry.   We had the same challenge with LUS Fiber and now we know it’s $200 million dollars in debt,” Lunsford stated.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

69°F Overcast Feels like 69°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies with a few showers after midnight. Low 56F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
53°F Cloudy skies with a few showers after midnight. Low 56F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Crowley

69°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 69°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers early becoming more intermittent overnight. Low 54F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
53°F Rain showers early becoming more intermittent overnight. Low 54F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
9 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 52F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
53°F Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 52F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
9 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low 56F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
53°F Partly cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low 56F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
9 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
58°F Cloudy with showers. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Trending Stories

Sidebar