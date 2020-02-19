Lafayette City Council bucks Mayor-President Guillory, approves sales tax districts

LAFAYETTE, La. (The Advertiser)- Lafayette’s City Council bucked Mayor-President Josh Guillory’s push to repeal five new sales tax districts Tuesday night, approving a July 1 start date for the new taxes.

The five-member City Council took the final step Tuesday in approving the former joint City-Parish Council’s creation of the tax districts, voting three to one to establish new taxes in the areas without voter approval, with Councilman Andy Naquin opposed and Councilwoman Liz Hebert absent.

“We’re levying taxes tonight without a vote and without representation,” Naquin said in objection.

Andy Naquin- District 2- Lafayette City Council. Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. (Photo: SCOTT CLAUSE/THE ADVERTISER)

An equal number of citizens, a few voicing support and others opposition, spoke on the matter before the taxes were approved. Critics complained about a lack of trust in government and advocates saying the taxes would help development.

Hebert, along with Councilwoman Nanette Cook and Council Chair Pat Lewis, were supporters of the five sales tax districts while serving on the former City-Parish Council, while Naquin and Lazard cast their first vote on the controversial taxes.

