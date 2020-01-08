Live Now
Lafayette city and parish councils to review proposal to split Public Works

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- In their first meetings as separate city and parish councils, both government bodies approved the introduction of an ordinance to remove three departments from under the Lafayette’s Public Works Department.

The ordinance, proposed by new Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory, calls for separate entities dedicated to drainage, traffic and roads and bridges.

If approved, Mayor-President Guillory will be responsible for appointing the directors of each new department.

The ordinance is expected to be voted on by the City and Parish Councils at the Jan. 21 meeting.



