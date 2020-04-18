Lafayette City and Parish Councils to allow open comment (from home) at its upcoming meeting

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) The Lafayette City and Parish Councils announced Saturday that community members may use call-in technology to provide open comment during its regular meeting on April 21.

The parish council meeting begins at 5:00 p.m. and the city council meeting is at 6:00 p.m.

The LPPA meeting will immediately following City Council Meeting)

Agendas may be found here

C𝙞𝙩𝙞𝙯𝙚𝙣𝙨 𝙬𝙞𝙡𝙡 𝙗𝙚 𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙤𝙬𝙚𝙙 𝙩𝙤 𝙖𝙘𝙘𝙚𝙨𝙨 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙪𝙥𝙘𝙤𝙢𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙘𝙤𝙪𝙣𝙘𝙞𝙡 𝙢𝙚𝙚𝙩𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙤𝙣 𝘼𝙥𝙧𝙞𝙡 21, 2020 𝙗𝙮 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙛𝙤𝙡𝙡𝙤𝙬𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙬𝙖𝙮𝙨:

1. AOC2 Public Access Channel (Cox – Channel 16 or LUS Fiber – Channel 4)

2. Online on the Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) website at www.lafayettela.gov

3. On the Ustream website at www.ustream.tv/…/lafayette-consolidated-government-council-…

4. Facebook – This information will be on LCG’s Facebook page as well as the 2 links above on the day of the meeting.

𝘾𝙞𝙩𝙞𝙯𝙚𝙣𝙨 𝙬𝙝𝙤 𝙙𝙤 𝙣𝙤𝙩 𝙬𝙞𝙨𝙝 𝙩𝙤 𝙨𝙥𝙚𝙖𝙠 𝙖𝙩 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙢𝙚𝙚𝙩𝙞𝙣𝙜, 𝙗𝙪𝙩 𝙬𝙞𝙨𝙝 𝙩𝙤 𝙨𝙩𝙖𝙩𝙚 𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙞𝙧 𝙨𝙪𝙥𝙥𝙤𝙧𝙩 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙤𝙧 𝙤𝙥𝙥𝙤𝙨𝙞𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣 𝙩𝙤 𝙖𝙣 𝙞𝙩𝙚𝙢 𝙘𝙖𝙣:

1. Submit your comments via email to donotspeakcm@lafayettela.gov.

2. In your message, you must identify which Council meeting agenda you are calling about (city or parish), then include the agenda item number, your name and your position (for or against)

3. Citizens still have the option to reach out to their individual Council Member(s).

𝙁𝙤𝙧 𝙘𝙞𝙩𝙞𝙯𝙚𝙣𝙨 𝙬𝙝𝙤 𝙙𝙤 𝙬𝙞𝙨𝙝 𝙩𝙤 𝙨𝙥𝙚𝙖𝙠:

1. Public comment will be received via telephone at 337.291.8428.

2. To prevent a backlog, staff will begin taking calls at 2:00 p.m. on the day of the meeting.

3. You must call in prior to the reading of the agenda item to be recognized.

4. When calling, only give your name, a call back number, and the agenda item

5. Once the applicable agenda item is read during the meeting, you will be called to speak, in the order that your request was received.

6. The 5 minute rule will apply.