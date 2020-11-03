Lafayette Central Business area designated as National Register Historic District

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Owners of eligible historic buildings in the Lafayette downtown area are now able to apply for special tax credits after the National Park Service designated a portion of the area as a National Register Historic District.

According to Lafayette Consolidated Government, the federal and state tax credits help historic property owners with maintenance and repair costs, typically incurred by historic building owners.

If work is approved in advance and performed according to the Secretary of the Interior’s guidelines for rehabilitation, owners may be eligible to receive a 20% federal income tax credit and an additional 18% state income tax credit on eligible building maintenance and rehabilitation costs.

Costs include roofing replacement or repair, masonry repairs, and most construction costs associated with maintaining or rehabilitating a building to put it back into commerce. Owners interested in applying for tax credits should contact Staff Liaison to the Preservation Commission Roxana Usner in LCG’s Development and Planning Department at (337) 291-7193 or rmusner@lafayettela.gov.

Below is a map of the district: