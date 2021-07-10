Lafayette cell phone users hit with 22M robocalls in June, a decrease from March, 2021 of 27M

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Robocalls declined for Lafayette cell phone users in June, 2021 with an estimated 22.8 million robocalls parish wide.
That’s a significant decline when compared to March, 2021 when more than 27M robocalls were placed to cell phone users in the area at an average of 873K calls per day or 8.8 calls per second.
From automated dialers and recorded messages to spoofing and scammers, although the calls are on the decline, the rates are still alarming.
According to the YouCall Robocall Index , most cell phone users received approximately 30 robocalls per month.
Nationwide over 4.4B robocalls were placed in June at an average of 1.7K every second.
You Call says the top 25 Robocallers to Lafayette were from:
|Robocaller
|Place of Origin
|Carrier
|Caller ID
|Caller Type
|1.
|800-943-2189
|Toll Free
|Zipwhip
|NCIC
|Prison Call Consent
|2.
|866-516-0115
|Toll Free
|Toll Free
|Global Tel Link
|Prison Call Consent
|3.
|415-212-4459
|San Francisco, CA
|Focal Communications Corporation
|PagerDuty
|Call Alert
|4.
|888-400-7828
|Toll Free
|Toll Free
|Mortgage Loan Spam
|Mortgage Loan Spam
|5.
|337-205-0876
|Lafayette, LA
|Inteliquent
|Health Insurance Scam
|Health Insurance Scam
|6.
|313-263-1171
|Detroit, MI
|Level 3 Communications
|Credit Acceptance
|Payment Reminder
|7.
|317-594-1046
|Fishers, IN
|CenturyLink
|Navient
|Loan Payment Reminder
|8.
|810-272-5121
|Lapeer, MI
|Level 3 Communications
|Credit Acceptance
|Payment Reminder
|9.
|337-324-6862
|Vinton, LA
|Bandwidth.com CLEC, LLC
|Allied Ins Prtn
|Unknown Robocaller
|10.
|225-659-9780
|Plaquemine, LA
|Inteliquent
|Scam Likely
|Unknown Robocaller
|11.
|337-521-7008
|Lafayette, LA
|Level 3 Communications
|School Announcement
|School Announcement
|12.
|337-294-0111
|Lafayette, LA
|Inteliquent
|Health Insurance Scam
|Life Insurance Spam
|13.
|800-946-0332
|Toll Free
|Aerialink Wireless
|Capital One
|Loan Payment Reminder
|14.
|866-242-3315
|Toll Free
|Toll Free
|Global Lending Services
|Financial Customer Call
|15.
|337-282-1038
|Invalid Number
|Inteliquent
|Conn’sHomePlus
|Unknown Robocaller
|16.
|337-412-9607
|Lafayette, LA
|AT&T Wireless
|Unknown
|Unknown Robocaller
|17.
|888-801-9078
|Toll Free
|Toll Free
|CashNetUSA
|Loan Payment Reminder
|18.
|337-551-9164
|New Iberia, LA
|AT&T Wireless
|Unknown
|Unknown Robocaller
|19.
|800-875-5164
|Toll Free
|Toll Free
|Debt Collector
|Bank Debt Collector
|20.
|800-321-9637
|Toll Free
|Bandwidth CLEC – Syniverse
|Exeter Finance
|Loan Payment Reminder
|21.
|877-823-5334
|Toll Free
|Toll Free
|Conn s Home Plus
|Payment Reminder
|22.
|337-377-0499
|Lake Charles, LA
|Bandwidth.com CLEC, LLC
|eFinancial
|Life Insurance Spam
|23.
|800-947-5096
|Toll Free
|Toll Free
|AT&T
|Service Payment Reminder
|24.
|318-746-1250
|Barksdale Afb, LA
|Bell South
|Prison Prepaid Call
|Prison Prepaid Call
|25.
|866-950-7300
|Toll Free
|Toll Free
|Rushmore Service Center, LLC
|Unknown Robocaller