Lafayette cell phone users hit with 22M robocalls in June, a decrease from March, 2021 of 27M

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Robocalls declined for Lafayette cell phone users in June, 2021 with an estimated 22.8 million robocalls parish wide.

That’s a significant decline when compared to March, 2021 when more than 27M robocalls were placed to cell phone users in the area at an average of 873K calls per day or 8.8 calls per second.

From automated dialers and recorded messages to spoofing and scammers, although the calls are on the decline, the rates are still alarming.

According to the YouCall Robocall Index , most cell phone users received approximately 30 robocalls per month.

Nationwide over 4.4B robocalls were placed in June at an average of 1.7K every second.

You Call says the top 25 Robocallers to Lafayette were from:

RobocallerPlace of OriginCarrierCaller IDCaller Type
1.800-943-2189Toll FreeZipwhipNCICPrison Call Consent
2.866-516-0115Toll FreeToll FreeGlobal Tel LinkPrison Call Consent
3.415-212-4459San Francisco, CAFocal Communications CorporationPagerDutyCall Alert
4.888-400-7828Toll FreeToll FreeMortgage Loan SpamMortgage Loan Spam
5.337-205-0876Lafayette, LAInteliquentHealth Insurance ScamHealth Insurance Scam
6.313-263-1171Detroit, MILevel 3 CommunicationsCredit AcceptancePayment Reminder
7.317-594-1046Fishers, INCenturyLinkNavientLoan Payment Reminder
8.810-272-5121Lapeer, MILevel 3 CommunicationsCredit AcceptancePayment Reminder
9.337-324-6862Vinton, LABandwidth.com CLEC, LLCAllied Ins PrtnUnknown Robocaller
10.225-659-9780Plaquemine, LAInteliquentScam LikelyUnknown Robocaller
11.337-521-7008Lafayette, LALevel 3 CommunicationsSchool AnnouncementSchool Announcement
12.337-294-0111Lafayette, LAInteliquentHealth Insurance ScamLife Insurance Spam
13.800-946-0332Toll FreeAerialink WirelessCapital OneLoan Payment Reminder
14.866-242-3315Toll FreeToll FreeGlobal Lending ServicesFinancial Customer Call
15.337-282-1038Invalid NumberInteliquentConn’sHomePlusUnknown Robocaller
16.337-412-9607Lafayette, LAAT&T WirelessUnknownUnknown Robocaller
17.888-801-9078Toll FreeToll FreeCashNetUSALoan Payment Reminder
18.337-551-9164New Iberia, LAAT&T WirelessUnknownUnknown Robocaller
19.800-875-5164Toll FreeToll FreeDebt CollectorBank Debt Collector
20.800-321-9637Toll FreeBandwidth CLEC – SyniverseExeter FinanceLoan Payment Reminder
21.877-823-5334Toll FreeToll FreeConn s Home PlusPayment Reminder
22.337-377-0499Lake Charles, LABandwidth.com CLEC, LLCeFinancialLife Insurance Spam
23.800-947-5096Toll FreeToll FreeAT&TService Payment Reminder
24.318-746-1250Barksdale Afb, LABell SouthPrison Prepaid CallPrison Prepaid Call
25.866-950-7300Toll FreeToll FreeRushmore Service Center, LLCUnknown Robocaller

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar