Lafayette cell phone users hit with 22M robocalls in June, a decrease from March, 2021 of 27M

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Robocalls declined for Lafayette cell phone users in June, 2021 with an estimated 22.8 million robocalls parish wide.

That’s a significant decline when compared to March, 2021 when more than 27M robocalls were placed to cell phone users in the area at an average of 873K calls per day or 8.8 calls per second.

From automated dialers and recorded messages to spoofing and scammers, although the calls are on the decline, the rates are still alarming.

According to the YouCall Robocall Index , most cell phone users received approximately 30 robocalls per month.

Nationwide over 4.4B robocalls were placed in June at an average of 1.7K every second.

You Call says the top 25 Robocallers to Lafayette were from: