Lafayette Business Recovery Program accepting applications

(Lafayette Economic Development Authority Press Release)

(KLFY) In response to economic hardships experienced by small businesses resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) and Lafayette Economic Development Authority (LEDA) have launched the Lafayette Business Recovery Program to stabilize local businesses and retain/create jobs. Applications for the Lafayette Business Recovery Program are now being accepted at www.lafayette.org/brp.

Businesses may apply for a forgivable loan or grant of up to $10,000 to assist with up to three months of costs associated with qualifying business expenses incurred not prior to March 27, 2020—including but not limited to rent, payroll, insurance, benefits, and utilities.

“Getting assistance to those local small businesses that were forced to close, through no fault of their own because of COVID-19, is a critical step towards getting through this fiscal emergency,” says Josh Guillory, Lafayette Mayor-President. “We’ve already seen several businesses close in recent months, so it is more important than ever to invest in our local economy. I am proud to partner with LEDA to bring this additional help to our local businesses.”

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) awarded LCG a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) totaling $852,935. LEDA has committed an additional $200,000 which will be housed at the Community Foundation of Acadiana (CFA), in addition to their Business Relief Fund, established to accept private donations. All efforts are intended to provide relief to the business community impacted by COVID-19.

“The Community Development staff along with the LEDA staff have worked tirelessly to put together a simplified process for small businesses to receive some much-needed relief,” says Hollis Conway, Director of Community Development for LCG. “In anticipation of receiving final approval from HUD to access the CDBG CV funding, we can begin receiving Pre-Screening Applications. With this process we hope to reduce the time between the application submission and final funding. I am extremely grateful to everyone that has been a part of this process and look forward to continuing to make a difference in this community.”

The members of the program selection committee are: Josh Carlson, Lafayette Parish Council; Nanette Cook, Lafayette City Council; Jim Dore, Vistage Worldwide; Patrick Lewis, Lafayette City Council; Willie Leday, retired Federal Probation Officer; Heidi Melancon, Louisiana Small Business Development Center; Frank Neuner, NeunerPate; Bryan Tabor, Lafayette Parish Council; and Nathan Thornton, Thornton Consulting and Associates.

“The Lafayette Business Recovery Program may be a lifeline for hundreds of small, local businesses and thousands of employees, says Gregg Gothreaux, President and CEO of LEDA. “These funds may help prevent a low-income neighborhood from becoming devoid of access to goods and services.”

Business owners can begin the application process online at www.lafayette.org/brp. Assistance with the application process will be available beginning Wednesday, June 24 by calling LCG 311 or (337) 769-4091. Calls are answered Monday through Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 2 p.m. Messages received before or after hours will be returned.