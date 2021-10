MORGAN CITY, La. (KLFY) -- If you think your family pet is a handful, imagine caring for an entire K-9 unit with no help. Canine "Lady" is just one of the members of Morgan City's unit requesting the public as backup.

Morgan City Police Department's K-9 unit is competing to secure an Aftermath K-9 grant which will reward them with $5,000 for the maintenance and care of the unit. Only ten departments in the country will be awarded. The determining factor: votes.