Lafayette apartment fire ruled accidental

Lafayette, La. (KLFY) The Lafayette Fire Department said Wednesday that a fire at the Northgate Apartments earlier Wednesday was caused by a loose connection with a plug and outlet that serviced the oven.

Firefighters received a call around 1 p.m. about a fire behind the range.

Lafayette Fire Department Spokesperson Alton Trahan said the tenant was in another room and began to smell something burning in the kitchen.

He said the tenant then found a fire behind the range burning up the wall.

Trahan said when firefighters arrived on scene, they found heavy smoke coming from the two-story apartment building.

He said the blaze was extinguished within ten minutes and that damages were contained to the kitchen wall and ceiling area.

No injuries were reported, Trahan said.

Through an investigation, Trahan said the occupant was using the oven to heat the apartment when an apparent loose connection with the plug and outlet which caused an electrical arc.

He said the cause of the fire has been ruled accidental.