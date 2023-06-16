LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette firefights responded to an apartment fire at Stonegate Apartment Homes this afternoon.

Around 3:53 p.m., firefighters entered the complex and noticed heavy smoke coming from an upstairs apartment. Emergency crews accessed the apartment and located the fire in the kitchen. The fire was extinguished within 10 minutes.

The apartment sustained major fire damage. There was minor smoke damage to the adjacent upstairs apartments and the unit below sustained smoke and water damage. The occupants in the unit where the fire started and the occupants below have been displaced.

The occupants were not home at the time, no injuries were reported. The mother indicated that she was frying food in the kitchen prior to leaving.

Cooking is the leading cause of fires and home fire injuries in the U.S.

The Lafayette Fire Department has listed a few tips to keep yourself safe while cooking: