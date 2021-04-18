Lafayette apartment fire displaces 4 families

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Four Lafayette families have been displaced from their apartment homes by a fire Sunday afternoon.

It happened just before 1 p.m. in the 1000 block of Ninth Street, Fire Dept. Spokesperson Alton Trahan said.

He said firefighters responded after neighbors began to smell smoke coming from an upstairs unit.

On arrival, he said, the fire was located in the kitchen area of one of the apartments and was spreading quickly.

No one was home and no injuries were reported, Trahan said.

It was determined the fire started on top of the stove when the occupant left a pot of potpourri on the burner that ignited and spread to combustible items nearby.

Three other apartment homes sustained some damage, mainly water, Trahan said.

He said the fire has been ruled accidental.