Lafayette apartment blaze extinguished after bed catches fire

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette firefighters responded to an apartment fire in the 200 block of Loire Ave. in Lafayette shortly before 1 p.m. today to find a bed on fire.
Firefighters determined the blaze started in an upstairs bedroom after a 5-year-old child was playing with a lighter and ignited bedding material.
According to Lafayette Fire Department Public Information Officer Alton Trahan, the fire significantly damaged the bedroom. The rest of the apartment sustained heavy smoke damage. Two adults and three kids were home when the fire started. One adult had a minor burn injury from attempting to extinguish the fire. The occupants of the apartment were displaced. Red Cross was requested to assist.
The fire was ruled an accident, said Trahan.