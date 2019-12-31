Lafayette Animal Shelter breaks ground on new location Friday, Jan. 3

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Consolidated Government will break ground on its new animal shelter on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at 410 N. Dugas Road, and the public is invited to attend. The event will take place at 10 a.m.

Parking for the event will be staged nearby at the Lafayette Fire Training Center at 300 N. Dugas Rd. A shuttle will take attendees to the groundbreaking site from 9:30 a.m. until the end of the event.

The new Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center (LASCC) is budgeted at $8.9 million, funded by a dedicated tax millage. The 20,000 sq. ft. facility will have an increased capacity, a pet surgery center for medical care and sterilizations, an air filtration system for odor control, and an outdoor area for exercise and visitations.

Visitors will be able to browse through the new facility unassisted to view the animals available for adoption, instead of having to wait for a staff member to escort them.

LCG Communications Specialist Kathryn Reaux said that since Mayor-President Joel Robicheaux’s administration launched the no-kill initiative in 2016 the city has made partnerships with private rescue organizations and has increased adoption rates.

“Prior to Robideaux taking office, the live outcome rate for the shelter was almost at 47% for dogs and a mere 9% for cats,” said Reaux. “The shelter was able to reach no-kill status for the month of March this year with a live outcome average of 91.58%. Total live outcome for the 2019 calendar year is right at 79.93%. LASCC’s new shelter is expected to increase these high live outcome averages.”