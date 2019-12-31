1  of  2
Live Now
Watch Live: Lone Star NYE Live! fireworks set to ring in 2020 Live and replay newscasts

Remarkable Women banner

Lafayette Animal Shelter breaks ground on new location Friday, Jan. 3

Local
Posted: / Updated:

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Consolidated Government will break ground on its new animal shelter on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at 410 N. Dugas Road, and the public is invited to attend. The event will take place at 10 a.m.

Parking for the event will be staged nearby at the Lafayette Fire Training Center at 300 N. Dugas Rd. A shuttle will take attendees to the groundbreaking site from 9:30 a.m. until the end of the event.

The new Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center (LASCC) is budgeted at $8.9 million, funded by a dedicated tax millage. The 20,000 sq. ft. facility will have an increased capacity, a pet surgery center for medical care and sterilizations, an air filtration system for odor control, and an outdoor area for exercise and visitations.

Visitors will be able to browse through the new facility unassisted to view the animals available for adoption, instead of having to wait for a staff member to escort them.

LCG Communications Specialist Kathryn Reaux said that since Mayor-President Joel Robicheaux’s administration launched the no-kill initiative in 2016 the city has made partnerships with private rescue organizations and has increased adoption rates.

“Prior to Robideaux taking office, the live outcome rate for the shelter was almost at 47% for dogs and a mere 9% for cats,” said Reaux. “The shelter was able to reach no-kill status for the month of March this year with a live outcome average of 91.58%. Total live outcome for the 2019 calendar year is right at 79.93%. LASCC’s new shelter is expected to increase these high live outcome averages.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

50°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
40°F Some clouds. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Crowley

49°F Clear Feels like 49°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
40°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Opelousas

45°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 45°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
40°F Some clouds. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
6 mph WNW
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
40°F A few clouds. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
7 mph WNW
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
39°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories