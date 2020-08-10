Lafayette Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority hosting drive-thru COVID-19 testing

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Members of the Lafayette Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority will partner with the Southwest Louisiana Healthcare Center for a back to school drive-thru COVID-19 testing event.

The free testing takes place Tuesday, August 11 from 12:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. at the Martin Luther King Center on Cora Street.

Pre-registration is encouraged but not required by calling 337-678-9000.

Everyone who gets tested must first provide a picture ID, insurance information if available and two contact phone numbers.