Lafayette Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority hosting drive-thru COVID-19 testing

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Members of the Lafayette Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority will partner with the Southwest Louisiana Healthcare Center for a back to school drive-thru COVID-19 testing event.

The free testing takes place Tuesday, August 11 from 12:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. at the Martin Luther King Center on Cora Street.

Pre-registration is encouraged but not required by calling 337-678-9000.

Everyone who gets tested must first provide a picture ID, insurance information if available and two contact phone numbers.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar