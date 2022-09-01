LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A 15-year-old boy is dead after Lafayette Police say he was shot in the 100 block of Toulouse Dr. Wednesday night, Aug. 31.

Lafayette Police Sgt. Robin Green said officers originally responded to an aggravated battery call at around 10 p.m. Once on the scene, however, they found the boy suffering from a gunshot wound. and he later died at a local hospital.

Green said detectives determined the shooting happened over drugs. The suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS.