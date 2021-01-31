Lafayete police looking for suspect in armed robbery of Congress Street gas station

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Lafayette Police are looking for the suspect involved in an early morning armed robbery at a gas station on W. Congress Street.

According to police, at 4:50 a.m. Saturday , officers responded to an armed robbery in the 4000 block of W. Congress Street.

On arrival, police say they learned that a male suspect wearing all black, with a black bandana over his face, and red tennis shoes entered the store with a gun and demanded money from the register along with cigarettes.

He fled the store on foot and was last seen walking near the 500 block of Guilbeau Road, police said.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information, or who can help police identify the suspect should contact Lafayette CrimeStoppers at 337-232-TIPS.