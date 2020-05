ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY)– The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has announced the right lane of I-10 westbound between mile markers 116.5 and 117 in St. Martin Parish will be closed to traffic temporarily.

The closure is set to begin on Friday, May 29 at 8:00 p.m. and last until Saturday, May 30 at 6:00 a.m.

According to DOTD, the closure is required to repair the damaged guardrail at the Bayou Portage Bridge.