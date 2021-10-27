La. Attraction Support Grant application period opens

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD)- The Louisiana Attractions Support Grant (LASG) and the Office of Tourism Department of Culture, Recreation & Tourism announced the open application period for the $20,000 grant award.

Applications must postmark by Tuesday, March 1, 2022, by 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 1, 2022, to remain eligible for the LASG program.

“The last 18 months have been a challenge for the tourism industry, not just in Louisiana but nationwide. As travel starts picking up again, we need to make sure we do not just crawl back in. Louisiana must be top of mind as a travel destination for people,” said Louisiana Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser.

“Getting back open is only half of the equation. We need to ensure the visitor experience is one that will Feed Your Soul. That’s what we are working with our partners statewide to do,” he added.

Eligible entities must meet nonprofit categories, like museums, breweries, cooking schools, amusement parks, or historical homes, or landmarks.

LASG aims to support entities that are not eligible for aid from the Tourism Revival Program, cities, or parishes.

To learn more about eligibility for the LASG program visit the website