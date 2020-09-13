Knights of Peter Claver Group raise and donate supplies to the victims of Hurricane Laura

(KLFY)- It’s been more than two weeks since Hurricane Laura ripped through Southwest Louisiana leaving many residents displaced and without necessary supplies.

Members of Knights of Peter Claver and Ladies Auxiliary Group traveled from across Louisiana, Texas, and the Gulf Coast to come together and help the people of Lake Charles following the devastation of Hurricane Laura.



“All our Claver brothers and sisters came together so we can help those most in need.”



The church group is separated into seven districts across Louisiana.

Through donations from their various churches, members say they were able to raise and donate thousands of pounds of necessary supplies.



“We could not do this without other members from various churches.”



It didn’t end with just a supply donation, the group says.

With the help of various members, they were able to feed over 1000 hurricane victims.



“Our brothers and sisters from the Gulf Region are traveling from Mississippi to bring food and serve people.”



Members of District 1, particularly the New Orleans area, say they know all too well the devastation of a hurricane.

Off the heels of the 15th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, they are reminded of their own devastation and hope to help Lake Charles rebuild and recover.



“We are coming together. We know the devastation. We are trying to do what they did for us and pay it forward.”