(KLFY) News Operations Manager Dwight Dugas laid his father, Alton Joseph Dugas, Sr. to rest Wednesday in private graveside services.

Alton Dugas died at age 95, following a brief illness.

A pubic memorial service will be held at a later date at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church, the family announced.

From the KLFY news team, we extend our sincerest condolences to the Dugas family.

Extend your condolences, here