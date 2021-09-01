KLFY to preempt children’s programming on Sept. 11

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — KLFY TV 10 will be preempting some children’s programming on Saturday, Sept. 11 to air a 20th anniversary special on the 9/11 attacks.

The following preemptions include:

  • Lucky Dog will be preempted on Saturday, Sept. 11 at 8 a.m. and will air instead on the same day at 11 a.m.
  • Innovation Nation will be preempted on Saturday, Sept. 11 at 8:30 a.m. and will air instead on the same day at 11:30 a.m.
  • Mission Unstoppable will be preempted on Saturday,  Sept. 11 at 9 a.m. and will air instead on Saturday, Sept. 18 at 11 a.m.
  • Hope Into the Wild will be preempted on Saturday, Sept. 11 at 9:30 a.m. and will air instead on Saturday, Sept. 18 at 11:30 a.m.

