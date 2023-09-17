LOUISIANA (KLFY) — Nexstar Media Group and DIRECTV agree to temporarily return KLFY and cable news network News Nation to DIRECTV.

On Sunday, the two parties released a joint statement regarding the temporary agreement.

“In recognition and appreciation of the continued patience of DIRECTV customers and Nexstar viewers, the companies have agreed to temporarily return the signals of the Nexstar-owned television stations and national cable news network NewsNation to DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and U-verse while we both work to complete the terms of an agreement.”

DIRECTV customers will again be able to watch KLFY programs as the tv provider will begin the process of returning the signals of Nexstar stations.

KLFY’s programs schedule can be seen here.