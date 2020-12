LAFAYETTE, La. -- 2020 has turned into a deadlier than 2019 in Lafayette. Already, 15 homicides have occurred inside Lafayette, 11 happening in the second half of this year.In 2019, 14 homicides were reported in Lafayette.

Two juveniles were arrested Wednesday, Dec. 2, for first-degree murder in the deaths of two Lafayette 18-year-old's.Curley Domingue and Diontrell Castille were identified as victims. The murder suspects identities are not being released because they are minors.