KLFY Food for Families Food Drive donation locations

Make a donation here or text FOODNET to 797979
Here are all the Dec. 7, 2021, Food Net drop-off locations in Acadiana:
- Abbeville: St. Mary Magedeline Christian Service, Super 1 Foods 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Baldwin: Emergency Aid Center, Baldwin Fire Department 7 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Basile: First Baptist Church 7 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Carencro: Our Lady of The Assumption, Carencro Community Youth Center 6 a.m. -6 p.m.
- Centerville: St. Joseph Catholic Church 7 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Crowley: Crowley Christian Care Center 8 a.m. -6 p.m.
- Eunice: Eunice Food Bank 6 a.m. -6 p.m.
- Franklin: Emergency Aid Center, Church of the Assumption- Church Hall 7 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Jeanerette: Alpha Community Outreach Center, First Church of God in Christ 8 a.m. -5 p.m.
- Jennings: Council on Aging, Jefferson Davis Council on Aging 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
- Kaplan: Kaplan Food Bank, Knights of Columbus Hall 7 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Lafayette: FoodNet Food Bank, Cajundome 5 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.
- Loreauville: Our Lady of Victory Food Pantry, 6 a.m. -7 p.m.
- Mamou: St. Ann’s Catholic Church- Religious Education Building 6 a.m.- 6 p.m.
- Morgan City: St. Mary Outreach Inc. 7 a.m. -6 p.m.
- New Iberia: Social Service Center, Sugar Cane Festival Building 7 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Opelousas: St. Landry-Evangeline United Way, St. Landry Parish (7-8) pantries Super 1 Foods 6 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Pine Prairie: The Lord’s Pantry, St. Peter’s Catholic Church 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- St. Martinville: SMILE Community Action Agency
- Ville Platte: Care and Share Center, Northside Civic Center 5 a.m.-8 p.m.
- Youngsville: First Assembly of God Youngsville 9 a.m. -2p.m.