LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — News 10 employees pitched in to help United Way of Acadiana give J.W. Faulk Elementary School a face lift on Friday.

Carlee Alm-LaBar, who works with United Way of Acadiana, said the organization partners with businesses in Acadiana every year for their day of action.

Chris Cook, KLFY’s general manager, said the effort is also a part of the company’s founder’s day of caring.

“We like to come out and do whatever needs to be done,” Cooke explained.

Employees with KLFY say it may seem like a small paint job or parking lot polish, but for the students, staff, and teachers who benefit from the make-over, it’s a fresh start.

“We can easily say no and stay in our cool offices, but it’s always good to get out and help,” creative services producer Jacolby Glaude said.

Acadiana Eats host and anchor Gerald Gruenig said he enjoys being able to give back. “I feel like we do that as a station already, but it’s nice to be able to put some blood, sweat, and tears in it as well.”

KLFY Anchor Dalfred Jones added, “I think the beauty of it is, we get to do it on an intellectual level. We promote business we talk about issues in the community but to actually get our hands dirty and sweat a little bit we actually enjoy that.”