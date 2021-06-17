KLFY celebrates Nexstar’s “Founders’ Day”

(KLFY) — 25 years ago today, our parent company Nexstar Media was founded. Each year to commemorate the anniversary, our television stations are encouraged to donate time to an organization that makes a critical difference in our community.

This year, KLFY employees reported for duty at St. Joseph’s Diner. The kitchen provides roughly 1500 meals a day to people who need it.

The News Ten crew packed meals for delivery and unpacked vans loaded with food to be distributed.

KLFY would like to extend a thank you to the staff at St. Joseph’s Diner for their kindness and patience, and for continuing to fulfill a basic and essential need in Acadiana.

