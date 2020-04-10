KLFY celebrates Lora Lavigne’s last day on Passe-Partout

A medium to high threat for severe weather is expected on Easter Sunday across the deep south. In Acadiana, the Storm Prediction Center has much of the area outlined in their "Enhanced Risk" Outlook. This is considered a 3 out of a 5 for likelihood to see severe storms within an area, where 5 is the likeliest level. The northern parishes of Acadiana are included in the "Moderate Risk" or a 4 out of a 5.

Approximate timing for this severe threat in Acadiana looks to be late in the morning and throughout the afternoon hours of Easter Sunday. The European Model shows the storm activity moving into southwestern Louisiana around 1:00 to 2:00 pm. Again, this is an approximate timing from a model and this timing could change before Sunday.