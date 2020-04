LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Kindergarten registration for Lafayette Parish School System is now open.

Due to the school closures, the LPSS is offering kindergarten registration in an online format for the upcoming 2020-21 school year.

To register a student for kindergarten, complete the form located at https://jpams.lpssonline.com/register.

You will be prompted to create an account in order to complete the registration process.