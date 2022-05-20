LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Cajun culture runs deep in Acadiana, and it’s taught from a young age. Louisiana Folk Roots wants to be a part of teaching the culture to children. They will be holding two summer camp sessions that will focus on teaching children to play Zydeco music.

Folk Roots Kids Camp will last one week and is open to children ages 8-13 for five days full of music, dancing, crafts, and performance. The camp is open to all level of musicians. Campers are expected to bring their own guitar, fiddle, or 10-button diatonic accordion in the key of C. Instrument rental from local stores is recommended if campers do not own an instrument.

The first session will be held in Vermilionville June 6-10. The second will be in Opelousas June 15-17. Registration and scholarship applications are available online. The registration fee includes all activities, snacks, and a camp T-shirt. Lunch for the week may be added to the registration fee.