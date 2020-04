IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Iberia Parish Government announced that Karen Street, at the intersection of La. 88, will be closed throughout the day on Wednesday, April 29.

Crews will be replacing a culvert, according to Parish President M. Larry Richard. Karen Street will be closed from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday. No through traffic will be allowed until the completion of the job.

If you have any questions, please call the Iberia Parish Public Works Department at (337) 364-8474.