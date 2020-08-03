Kaplan works to rejoin Vermilion Parish Drug Task Force as the town sees a rise in narcotics-related crime

KAPLAN, La. (KLFY)- Officials are trying to thwart rising drug activity in Kaplan.

Kaplan City Council resigned from the Vermilion Parish drug task force in 2018 due to low funding, the town’s mayor, Mike Kloesal said.



Now, Kaplan is working towards rejoining the force.

Kloesel notified the Kaplan City Hall as well as other city officials, requesting the town rejoin

The Vermilion Parish drug tasks force.

“We’re starting to begin to see activity throughout our little town,” the mayor said. “Before we get to a point where we have problems, we want to take care of it.”