Kaplan sex offender sentenced to 7 years in prison for child pornography conviction

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- a 37-year-old Kaplan man has been sentenced to 87 months in federal prison

Jessie Comeaux, who had a prior 2002 state conviction of carnal knowledge of a juvenile, was sentenced in federal court Friday for a child pornography offense. He was one of 63 suspects in Louisiana arrested through a multi-agency investigation called “Operation Broken Heart” in 2019.

Comeaux was sentenced to 87 months in federal prison for possession of child pornography. He entered a guilty plea on March 12, 2020.

Jessie Comeaux (VPSO)

Following his time in prison, Comeaux will be supervised by the United States Probation Office for eight years and will be required to register with the state sex offender registry in any state in which he lives or works.

Through an investigation involving several agencies, several images of child pornography were found on Comeaux’s laptop.

