Kaplan Police: Woman wakes up to find stranger in her home

Posted:

A Kaplan woman got quite a scare when she woke up Sunday morning to find a stranger in her home.

According to police, the suspect was identified as Chase Obray Trahan.

He was arrested shortly after fleeing the home when police found him hiding under a house.

Police say when they instructed Trahan to come out from under a house, he did not comply and had to be removed with the assistance of a Kaplan Police K-9.

Trahan was then taken to a local hospital, and later cleared for incarceration.

His charges include attempted burglary of an inhabited dwelling, two counts of attempted burglary of a vehicle, five counts of resisting an officer and simple criminal damage to property.

No injuries were reported.

