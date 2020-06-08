Kaplan Police looking for shooting suspect considered armed and dangerous

KAPLAN, La. (KLFY) — Police in Kaplan are looking for a suspect who allegedly shot numerous times at a home on North Frederick Street after a robbery on June 3.

Tyree Tyquon Bryant is considered armed and dangerous. He is believed to have fled the scene in a dark-colored four-door truck or SUV. Bryant is accused of having held a victim at gunpoint, robbing them and then shooting at them. He is believed to be in possession of the same firearm used on the night of the shooting, according to the department’s Facebook page.

Anyone with information on Bryant’s whereabouts is asked to call Kaplan Police at (337) 643-8600.