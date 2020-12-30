Kaplan Police: Gunshots fired into stolen vehicle leaves one dead

KAPLAN, La. (KLFY) A woman whose van was stolen after stopping at a Kaplan station has been arrested and police are now looking for her son who is believed to be the gunman who opened fire on the alleged suspect, fatally shooting him.

It happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday, police said.

Kaplan Police Chief Josh Hardy said before police could get involved, family members located the stolen vehicle in the local McDonald’s parking lot.

He said Gary Lee Sellers Jr., the female victim’s son, allegedly approached the stolen vehicle and opened fire, striking the driver.

The injured driver was able to flee the scene, but crashed in the parking lot of another local gas station, Hardy said.

The driver died enroute to the hospital, Hardy said.

The female victim and a family member have been arrested.

Sellers Jr. who is 5’11 and around 167 pounds fled the scene and has not been located.

Hardy said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

He is asking that anyone who knows the whereabouts of Sellers to not approach and instead contact Kaplan Police, (337) 643-8600.