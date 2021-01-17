Kaplan Police arrest suspect wanted for murder of man in McDonalds parking lot

KAPLAN, La. (KLFY) Kaplan Police say they have apprehended the suspect wanted in connection with a murder, December 30 in the McDonalds parking lot.

According to Police Chief Josh Hardy, late Sunday afternoon, a K-9 deputy found Gary Lee Sellers Jr., hiding in a homemade closet at a home on E. 9th Street in Kaplan.

Sellers is accused of opening fire on a man behind the wheel of a vehicle that had been reported stolen.

Louis Sanders Jr. of Baton Rouge sped away he being shot in the McDonalds parking lot.

Police say he died en route to a local hospital.

Sellers faces charges of second degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

A second person, Leslie Shafer, was also arrested Sunday on charges of harboring a fugitive.