Kaplan Police and K-9 officer thwart burglaries in progress

KAPLAN, La. (KLFY) – Kaplan Police thwarted a burglar after using a K-9 officer to lure him out from under a house this morning.

Chase Obray Trahan was arrested and charged with attempted burglary of an inhabited dwelling, two counts of attempted burglary of a vehicle, five counts of resisting an officer and simple criminal damage to property.

Kaplan Police said they received a call from a resident about a burglary in progress in the 400 block of N. Louisiana Street. The caller said she awoke to find a tall white male in black pants and a hoodie in her home. While fleeing on foot from police, he also attempted to enter two vehicles before hiding under a residence.

When Trahan refused to come out, Kaplan Police used a K-9 officer to help remove him. Trahan was taken to a local hospital and cleared before being taken to the Kaplan Police Department jail.

