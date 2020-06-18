Kaplan City Hall temporarily closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

KAPLAN, La. (KLFY)- Kaplan City Hall has temporarily closed after one employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Kaplan Mayor Mike Kloesel said every city hall employee took a rapid test Wednesday and results were returned that evening.

The employee who tested positive is in quarantine and will be retested in a few weeks.

“We are taking every precaution,” the mayor told New 10. “City hall is sanitized every afternoon. We haven’t gone a day without that since this started.”

Beginning Thursday, June 18, 2020, Kaplan City Hall will be temporarily closed to the public. Drive-thru and online services will be available for bill payments.

