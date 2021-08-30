K-12 schools in Acadiana reopening Tuesday; St. Mary, Vermilion parishes to remain closed

(KLFY) Schools in parishes across Acadiana will re-open Tuesday, school districts have announced.

The following are announcements from schools superintendents in Acadia, Evangeline, Iberia, Lafayette, St. Martin, St. Landry and St. Mary parishes.

The Acadia Parish School System will resume normal operations on Tuesday, August 31, 2021.

will resume normal operations on Tuesday, August 31, 2021. All schools & district offices in Evangeline Parish School District will be open Tuesday, August 31, 2021

will be open Tuesday, August 31, 2021 All schools and offices will be open Tuesday, August 31, in the Iberia Parish Public School District

The Lafayette Parish School System will reopen all schools and facilities, Tuesday, August 31, 2021

will reopen all schools and facilities, Tuesday, August 31, 2021 All St. Martin Parish Schools in upper St. Martin Parish (which is all schools except Stephensville Elem) will be open tomorrow, Tuesday, August 31, 2021

in upper St. Martin Parish (which is all schools except Stephensville Elem) will be open tomorrow, Tuesday, August 31, 2021 All SLP (St. Landry Parish Schools) and administrative offices will reopen Tuesday, August 31, 2021 with the exception of Cankton Elementary, Eunice Junior High, Port Barre Middle, and Washington Career and Technical Education Center

Schools in Vermilion and St. Mary Parishes will remain closed Tuesday, August 31.

UL Lafayette and SLCC campuses will reopen Tuesday with the exception of the Young Memorial Campus and the Marine & Petroleum Safety Training Center in Morgan City.

While the T.H. Harris Campus in Opelousas will be open, limited classes will be offered. Students at the T.H. Harris Campus should check Canvas or the college’s website for an update on their courses later today.

Four Catholic schools in the Diocese of Lafayette will be closed Tuesday, August 31, 2021, due to Hurricane Ida.

St. John in Franklin, Hanson Memorial in Franklin, Maltrait in Kaplan, & Vermilion Catholic in Abbeville will be closed.

All other Catholic Schools will be in session.