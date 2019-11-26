Juvenile suspect escapes from Abbeville General Hospital

The Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for a boy who escaped from Abbeville General Hospital, Tuesday afternoon.

The juvenile escaped from the hospital located at 118 Hospital Drive in Abbeville around 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Captain Drew David said the suspect was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue shirt.

According to David, the juvenile was brought to a court appointed hearing and afterword taken to a local hospital for a medical checkup, where he escaped custody from a deputy.

He is described as a 17-year-old male with brown eyes and brown hair.

David said he is approximately 5’8” weighs about 160 pounds.

The suspect was in a juvenile detention facility on charges including unauthorized use of a movable, simple burglary, and intimidation of a witness.

If you see anyone fitting this description, or any suspicious activity you are asked to contact the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office at 893-0871, or call 911.

If you come into contact with the suspect, you should not engage, the sheriff’s office said.