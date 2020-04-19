Juvenile shot in neck while ‘horse playing’ with gun in Jeanerette

JEANERETTE, La. (KLFY) A male juvenile was shot in the neck in the 600 block of Kern Street, according to police.

Police Chief Dusty Vallot said the juvenile and a male suspect were horse playing with the gun when it went off striking the juvenile in the neck.

During an investigation, Vallot said, police identified Terrance Ledet as a suspect.

Ledet was arrested and charged with negligent injury, illegal discharge of a weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where his condition remains unknown.