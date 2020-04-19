1  of  2
Breaking News
A list of coronavirus curfews across Acadiana School lunch distribution locations and times
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Important COVID-19 information

Acadiana Adapts

Q&A: Here’s how your federal coronavirus relief check will work

Frontline Heroes

Juvenile shot in neck while ‘horse playing’ with gun in Jeanerette

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JEANERETTE, La. (KLFY) A male juvenile was shot in the neck in the 600 block of Kern Street, according to police.

Police Chief Dusty Vallot said the juvenile and a male suspect were horse playing with the gun when it went off striking the juvenile in the neck.

During an investigation, Vallot said, police identified Terrance Ledet as a suspect.

Ledet was arrested and charged with negligent injury, illegal discharge of a weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where his condition remains unknown.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Sidebar