Juvenile killed in early morning shooting in Crowley, police said

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY)- The Crowley Police Department is investigating the murder of a male juvenile who was found shot multiple times on West 10th Street shortly after midnight Friday morning.

Upon their arrival, officers observed a juvenile male victim laying on the ground with multiple gun shot wounds. Medical personnel was contacted, but the victim had died to his injuries on scene.

Investigators processed the scene and collected pertinent evidence. The Acadia Parish Coroner’s Office was called and responded.

The victim was sent to Calcasieu Forensics Laboratory for an autopsy, police said.

This is Crowley’s first homicide on the year, Crowley Police Chief Jimmy Broussard said.

“Details are still sketchy, but Crowley Police are still investigating and attempting to determine a motive,” Broussard said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crowley Police at (337) 783-1234 or Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish at 789-TIPS.

The name of the victim is being withheld until proper notification of family.