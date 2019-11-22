Juvenile Justice employee accused of inappropriate contact with teen

BUNKIE, La. (KLFY) – The Office of Juvenile Justice Investigative Services Division arrested a juvenile justice specialist after surveillance video recorded alleged inappropriate contact between the employee and a 17 year old.

Shauntelle Fulton, 32, faces one count of malfeasance in relation to inappropriate contact.

Fulton has worked at the facility for less than a year, authorities said.

The internal investigation is still open. Upon arrest, Fulton booked into Avoyelles Parish Jail on Nov. 21.

No other details will be released at this time due to further internal and external investigations.