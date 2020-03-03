Juvenile arrested for bringing stun gun to school in Cecilia

St. Martin Parish, La. (KLFY)— A Cecilia Jr. High School student was arrested and charged Tuesday after bringing a stun gun into the school, according to the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they responded to the Cecilia Jr. High on a report of a 15-year-old student with a weapon.

The unidentified male student was charged with one count illegal of a dangerous weapon on a school campus by a student or non-student.

Following his arrest he was booked on the above charge and was released to the custody of his parents, deputies said.