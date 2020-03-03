Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Juvenile arrested for bringing stun gun to school in Cecilia

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

St. Martin Parish, La. (KLFY)— A Cecilia Jr. High School student was arrested and charged Tuesday after bringing a stun gun into the school, according to the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they responded to the Cecilia Jr. High on a report of a 15-year-old student with a weapon. 

The unidentified male student was charged with one count illegal of a dangerous weapon on a school campus by a student or non-student.

Following his arrest he was booked on the above charge and was released to the custody of his parents, deputies said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Sidebar