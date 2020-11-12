“Justice for Quawan!” Protestors demand arrests in Baldwin teen’s homicide investigation

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — People are demanding an arrest after the homicide of a 15-year-old in Acadiana. The body of Quawan “Bobby” Charles was found last Tuesday in a sugar cane field by Iberia Parish Deputies, four days after he was reported missing to Baldwin Police.

Hundreds were outraged that there hasn’t been arrest made yet for Quawan Charles’ death. They came to the courthouse because it houses the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office which is on top of the investigation. Protestors came to put pressure on it.

In the name of justice, activist groups are amplifying the rallying cry of a grieving family who lost a 15-year-old son.

“Justice for Quawan Charles. Justice for Quawan Charles,” was yelled and repeated.

Quawan Charles was reported missing Friday after being picked up without his parent’s consent. According to the family, no Amber alert was issued and they were not taken seriously being told their son was probably at a football game. The Baldwin Police Department is investigating but says “all procedures were followed.”

Jamal Taylor, founder of Stand Black helped organize the protest and said, “This family has been waiting far too long for perpetrator of this heinous crime to be in jail. I assure if Jamal Taylor picked up a 15-year-old white child, and she turned up dead, I don’t think I’d even make it to the courthouse.”

The family has repeatedly listed the names of the mother and son who they say took Quawan from his father’s home. That suspected family has since packed up and left Loreauville where the teen’s body was found.

Krystal Muhammad with the New Black Panther Party believes those people are responsible for the death that followed. “Now how the Sheriff going to feel if all of us leave here and go to those redneck houses right now?” Muhammad asked.

Not long afterward Wednesday night, her group marched through the neighborhood calling for a recall of elected law enforcement.

“They let them get away. We have problem with that,” Muhammad told News 10.

The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office stated their detectives have conducted multiple interviews and are still processing physical evidence and an autopsy.

District 12 Iberia Parish Councilwoman Lady Brown attended the rally promised a thorough investigation will be done.

“I have a 15-year-old, and I can’t imagine going through something like this,” Brown said. “I will give you my word, that will see to it that this doesn’t go undone.”

While Quawan’s mother and father did not speak but Celina Charles, Quawan’s cousin thanked everyone for coming out and said a fair investigation that results in justice is all the family is asking for.

“Everybody’s life matters, but Quawan’s life was taken away recklessly and it was sad, and we’re going to get justice,” stated Celina Charles saying this won’t be the last time a gathering is held in Quawan “Bobby” Charles’s name.

The family asked for $15,000 dollars online a few days ago for an independent autopsy to be performed before Quawan’s funeral. As of Wednesday night, almost 7,000 people have donated over $100,000.

WARNING: The link to their fundraiser is here, but it has a graphic picture of Quawan’s corpse. Click with caution.