Judge pushes back pre-trial hearings for 17 Gremlins Gang members involved in racketeering conspiracy

VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY) The notorious Gremlins Gang is back in the spotlight.

In the latest court battle, over a dozen gang members faced a judge in the Vermilion Parish Courthouse for pre-trial hearings on Monday.

17 gang members are facing charges for their involvement in an ongoing racketeering conspiracy.

A judge pushed back all seventeen of their pre-trial hearings, however, to March 18.

Law enforcement says the Gremlins Gang is responsible for many violent crimes across Acadiana in the last two decades, specifically in the parishes of Vermilion, Lafayette, Acadia, and St. Martin.

The Gremlins Gang crimes include murder, attempted murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery, and intimidation of a witness.